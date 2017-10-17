PR LAHORE - Representatives of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) met with Senate Standing Committee on Science & Technology members on Monday and gave presentation to clear misconceptions associated with tea whiteners.

PDA members explained that tea or coffee whiteners are established category across several advance countries for years and comply with international food laws. In Pakistan, tea whiteners category is also compliant with Pakistan Standards laid down by Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). Hence, tea whiteners are free of any chemicals or harmful substances and completely safe for tea and coffee making. They said that tea whiteners are manufactured and sold by large responsible corporates who not only ensure the highest quality standards in manufacturing, but who also work to uplift the livelihoods of the farmers and rural communities.

Director General and Chairman National Standards Committee of PSQCA also presented the Pakistan standards which are in harmony with international standards and are based on scientific evidence. They reiterated that tea whiteners are actually a healthy option which best serves the market need.

Senior technical experts namely Prof Dr Javaid Aziz Awan, ex-chairman Dept of Food Technology, and Prof Dr Tahir Zahoor, Director General National Institute of Food Science & Technology, representing Pakistan Society of Food Scientists and Technologists were invited by Senate Standing Committee to give their independent technical and scientific view on the standards and safety of tea whiteners.

Both the scholars reiterated the fact that tea whiteners are specialized products meant for tea creaming and having milk solid and vegetable fats. They also explained the forum that vegetable fats are a healthy option as they contains no cholesterol and it adds stability to end product.

Standing Committee members said, “We have had detailed presentation on tea whiteners by PDA members. We are well satisfied and also now we have much improved understanding over the recipe and composition of tea whiteners along with scientific evidence and other international standards.

Undoubtedly tea whiteners are suitable alternative for tea creaming and it’s also a healthy choice.”

The senate standing committee also discussed harmonization of standards nationally, as well as a minimum pasteurization law in the future.