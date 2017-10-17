KARACHI - The Businessmen Panel (BMP) of FPCCI on Monday demanded that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) should be restructured on immediate basis and devise a clear trade promotion policy for exporters as well as evolve a strategy on strong basis to introduce Pakistani products to the international buyers as most of the countries have least information and material about Pakistani products.

Khawaja Shahzeb, Mian Usman and Ahmad Jawad, in a joint statement, said the commerce ministry must fill the vacant position of the CEO of authority on priority with competent, full time and non controversial person, so that TDAP start deliverance and play its role to increase exports with effective and long-term business plans.

“We must understand it’s the mandate of the TDAP to address the trade diplomacy rightly with our trading partners in the light of our FTA and PTA’s,” they said, adding that it is the duty of the TDAP to develop and promote export holistically through focus, synergy, and with collective wisdom and counsel of its stakeholders. Similarly, “TDAP have a binding to help improve market access through advising the government on matters of trade diplomacy and promoting the business image of Pakistan in the key export markets for Pakistani products and services, the world over”; they added.

The BMP officials stated the government has so far made no decision on the appointment of the new chief executive which is a matter of concern. “We hope merit will prevail for this important assignment,” they maintained. BMP Spokesperson Ahmad Jawad said, “Pakistan GSP Plus status is in jeopardy; in this regard our commerce minister and attorney general already reached Brussels.” He urged European Union to extend GSP Plus status.