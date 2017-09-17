LAHORE - Partnership between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs can help both countries to prevail in the global economic field therefore businessmen of both countries should workout plan in this regard on win-win basis.

This was stated by LCCI President Abdul Basit while speaking at a high-level dialogue arranged by the Federation of Chengdu Industry and Commerce in China. Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Board of Investment & Trade Jahanzeb Burana, Pakistan Commercial Counselor Haroon Masood and Vice President of Federation of Chengdu Industry and Trade He Ying also spoke on the occasion.

Basit said that China is a major contributor to the Pakistani imports that is major reason of trade imbalance between the two countries. Measures should be taken to help Pakistani products making way to the Chinese market. The LCCI president said that Chinese investment in power, textile, pharmaceutical, dairy, livestock and agriculture sectors can bring two friendly countries more closer besides attracting much-needed foreign direct investment to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is looking Chinese businessmen for making joint efforts aimed at boosting bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said that in the context of ongoing project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the need and importance of private-to-private contacts have mounted. In this scenario, the role of chambers of commerce has widened, he added.