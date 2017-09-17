LAHORE - The cement exports have nosedived by 26.47 percent in August 2017, reducing the overall sales growth of the sector to 5.05 percent only.

According to the latest figures for August 2017 released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), cement exports from North during August were just 0.307 million tons against 0.355 million tons in corresponding period of 2016. The exports from the South stood at 0.103 million tons in August 2017 against exports of 0.203 million tons in August last year.

In the first two months of the current fiscal year, the industry despatched 7.148 million tons cement, showing an overall growth of 20.81 percent over the corresponding period of last fiscal year. During this period the domestic consumption increased by 27.95 percent but exports declined by 13.39 percent. It is worth noting that the domestic cement consumption during July-August of this fiscal year increased by 28.51 percent in the North and by 25.41 percent in the Southern part of the country. In contrast the exports from North declined by only 2.47 percent compared with a decline of 25.41 percent in the South. This should be a matter of concern for the authorities because in the past the South-based mills being nearer to sea were leading cement exporters.

However, he pointed out that constant decline in cement exports is a source of concern for the industry. He said, “Decline in exports is in line with the overall decline in non-textile exports which indicates non-competitiveness of our manufacturing sector.”