ISLAMABAD: Dr Berislav Gaso, EVP Upstream MOL Group along with Ali Murtaza Abbas, Group Regional Adviser ME, Africa & Pakistan and Graham Balchin, MD/CEO MOL Pakistan called on PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at PM Office.

Metro Cash N Carry, PSDF join hands

KARACHI (PR): Metro Cash N Carry has partnered with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) for their Industrial Training Programme 2017, based on technical training and developing 100 students over a period of 12 months in the fields of bakery and meat processing.

These students will go through robust class room trainings and on the floor practical demonstrations to develop their technical expertise and prepare themselves for professional roles in the retail industry of Pakistan. Metro Cash N Carry Managing Director Marek Minkiewicz said, “We will be providing permanent jobs to the top 50 students post their completion of training.”

Hospitality Inn organises Italian Food Festival

LAHORE (PR): Hospitality Inn organized an Italian Food Festival at Lahore Gates Café, where it offered Italian food buffet along with the cultural décor. The inauguration ceremony was done by Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Stefano PONTECORVO.