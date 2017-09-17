ISLAMABAD - The government has so far released Rs93 million for various projects of Revenue Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the current financial year (2017-18).

In total the government has earmarked Rs790.100 million for Revenue Division projects in the federal PSDP for the current year, with foreign component of Rs105 million, according to official sources. As per the breakup figures, the government released Rs35 million for Development of Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) under Asian Development Bank Regional Improving Border Service Project.

In total Rs255.377 million have been earmarked for this project in the current fiscal year with foreign component of Rs100 million. The total cost of the project has been estimated at Rs31,626 million, according to data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The government also released Rs40 million for establishment of Inland Revenue Offices in Pakistan for which an amount of Rs148 million have been sanctioned in the current PSDP. An amount of Rs15 million has been released for project for security improvement in Karachi Port and Port Qasim for Installation of three fixed and one Mobile Scanner. In total Rs55 million have been earmarked for the project in PSDP2016-17 including Rs5 million assistance of JICA.

The government also released Rs3 million for construction of Regional Tax Office at Dera Ismail Khan, for which Rs10 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released over Rs132.87 billion under PSDP for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total allocations of Rs1001 billion.

The released funds include Rs34.59 billion for federal ministries and Rs14.767 billion for special areas, according to latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20 percent of funds in first quarter (July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December), 25 percent in third quarter (January-March) and 35 percent in fourth quarter (April-June).