LAHORE - A large number of city markets, trade groups and industrial areas have so far announced their support for PIAF-Founders Alliance for upcoming LCCI elections.

According to a press release issued by PIAF on Saturday, Urdu Bazaar, Ganpat Road, Badami Bagh, Shahlam Market, Beadon Road, Timber Market, Landa Bazar, Anarkali, Ferozepur Road, Brandreth Road, Circular Road, Railway Road, Mecleod Road, Bilal Ganj, Plastic Market, Chamberlane Market, Shahalam Market, Anarkali, Samnabad, Jail Road, Samnabad, Ichhra Hall Road, Steel Sheet Market, Akbari Mandi, Sabzi Mandi, Rang Mehal, Neela Gunbad etc have announced to support the alliance candidates in the LCCI elections 2017.

The leadership who visited the markets included PIAF-Founders Alliance leaders Mian Anjum Nisar, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Malik Tahir Javaid, LCCI President Abdul Basit and PIAF Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

On the occasion, PIAF-Founders Alliance leaders said that the country was passing through critical times and a true business leadership at every tier could help pull the country out of these economic issues. They said that the government would be asked to rationalise the energy prices in the larger interests of the manufacturing sector and the trading community. They said that they are fully satisfied with the performance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), being run by the PIAF-Founders Alliance jointly for last 14 years.