‘Country can save Rs305 billion by using

balanced fertiliser’

FAISALABAD (APP): The country can save Rs305 billion by ensuring balanced usage of fertiliser in the fields. This was discussed at a meeting of fertiliser model experts held at Post Graduates Research Station (PARS) of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) with Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar in the chair. Principal Investigator Fertilizer Model Dr Muhammad Rashid gave the presentation while Dean Agriculture Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dean Science Dr Muhammad Asghar, Principal Community College Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti, Director Soil Sciences Dr Javed Akhar, Principal Officer Public Relations and Publication Dr Jalal Arif, Assistant Professor Ahsan Raza and Chairman Computer Sciences Tasneem Mustafa attended the meeting. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said, “We cannot apply fertiliser of Faisalabad Model at Multan region as the soil texture, fertility, and analysis is entirely different from each other. We need to get the analysis and then apply a balanced fertiliser on the crop".

Agriculture department urges farmers to cultivate canola crop

MULTAN (APP): The Punjab agriculture department has urged the farmers to cultivate canola crop as it is highly profitable. Pakistan spends huge amounts on the import of cooking oil and the increase of canola produce would surely help lowering import bills and meeting local demands. This was stated by Naveed Asmat Kohloon, assistant director agriculture information in a press statement issued here on Saturday. The assistant director said the Punjab government was providing Rs5000 subsidy on per bag of canola seeds with an objective to enhance canola yield in the province. The facility is given in line with Khadim-e-Punjab Kissan Package. September is the best month for the cultivation of canola, the assistant director said. Naveed advised the growers to use 2 kilogram seed for one acre. However, the seeds amount could be enhanced in case of moisture in the field, he added.

Shabbir elected FCCI president

uncontested

FAISALABAD (APP): Shabbir Hussain Chawla of Chawla Dairy Farm, Farooq Yusuf of Standard Industries and Rana Faiz Ahmed of FS Jewellary Workshop were elected uncontested president, senior vice president and vice president, respectively, of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). Mian Aftab Ahmed, senior member FCCI Election Commission, said that only three nomination papers, one against each office were received. After their scrutiny, these papers were found correct and hence, all these three office bearers have been provisionary declared elected. However, the official announcement of result will be made on September 27 during the annual general meeting of the FCCI. Meanwhile, Engineer Muhammad Saeed Sheikh congratulated the office bearers and hoped that they would strive hard to take this elected trade body to new heights of excellence in terms of advocacy, service to its members and performance.

Banking sector profit remains flat

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The profitability of the banking sector remained largely flat led by lower Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margins (NIMs) in 2016-17. Net Interest Income (NII) of the sector was down 2 percent to Rs428 billion mainly on the back of retirement of significant chunk of high yielding Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and lower interest rates. The analysis includes all listed banks, which constitutes 92 percent of the total banking sector deposits. Contraction in margin was compensated by volumetric deposit growth which was up 14 percent, slightly higher than expectations. Along with lower NII, non-interest income of the sector was also down 3 percent to Rs180 billion mainly driven by lower capital gains. Capital gains booked against bonds and equities by the banks dropped by 9 percent to Rs48 billion due to high base effect. Non-interest expense also increased by 8 percent to Rs319 billion, limiting bottom-line of the sector. It, however, remained lower than historical average.

Total provisions of the sector saw a sharp decline, reducing to Rs2.3 billion down from Rs34 billion in previous year.