ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Britain will hold one-day trade dialogue on September 18, aimed at promoting bilateral trade besides negotiating trade concessions. The talks would be held between trade and commerce ministers of the two countries, according to the commerce ministry press statement issued on Saturday. Britain Minister of State, Greg Hands is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for participation in the talks, it added. Among other issues, continuation of GSP-Plus status for Pakistan

products is also part of the agenda which would come up for discussion, it said.