PR KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operation to Bangkok from Karachi commenced from September 16. The first flight PK890 left for Bangkok from Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Saturday Morning.

PIA will operate three weekly flights from Karachi to Bangkok, Thailand; this makes the total destinations on PIA's network to 50 (both international and domestic). A ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport Karachi where PIA senior officials greeted the passengers before departure of the flight for Bangkok, Thailand. PIA will operate A320 aircraft for direct flights every Saturday, Monday, Thursday between Karachi and Bangkok with convenient connections from major cities of Pakistan.