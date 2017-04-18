ICMA Pakistan to host SAFA conference

KARACHI (PR): ICMA Pakistan is hosting South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) International Conference on April 28-29 at a local hotel and it is expected to be attended by 500 local and foreign guests.

SAFA -- an apex body of SAARC -- was established in 1984 to promote good governance and international benchmarks of accounting and corporate reporting. It has brought more than 300,000 accountants to a platform who manage finances and influence strategic decisions of business organisations. Renowned local and foreign speakers and professional accountants will present their research and cover different topics under the technical sessions, including “Financial Control and Prosperity in a Digital World”, “Rising South Asia: Partnering for Results” and “Role of Accountants in Safeguarding Consumer's Interest”.

Telenor Pakistan shines at PAS Awards 2017

ISLAMABAD (PR): The latest edition of PAS Awards – country’s premier advertising awards – saw Telenor Pakistan continuing its winning streak and taking home awards in two key categories namely Telecommunication Service Provider and Best in PR.

In the Telecommunication Service Provider category, there were a total of 12 submissions out of which 3 made it to the final round with Telenor being shortlisted for its ‘SachaSath’ campaign. In February last year, Telenor Pakistan unveiled its new positioning ‘SachaSath’ termed as a natural extension of its customers’ everyday life. Telenor’s campaign partners for SachaSath included Adcom Leo Burnett, OMD Pakistan and Stimulus Productions.

The Best in PR category received a total of 7 submissions with 2 being nominated for the award. Telenor won for the PR campaign of djuice’s ‘OyeKuchKarGuzar’ – Pakistan’s first-ever online feature film that also gives the watcher control over its plot. Telenor’s campaign partners for ‘OyeKuchKarGuzar’ included Adcom Leo Burnett, OMD Pakistan, The Digital Factory, Catwalk, TruBrew Records, Citrus Talent, and Google/YouTube Pakistan and Singapore.

Soneri Bank announces First Quarter 2017 results

KARACHI (PR): The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited at the 155th meeting on 17 April 2017 approved the Bank’s first quarterly unaudited financial statements. The bank posted a profit before tax of Rs916.33 million and profit after tax of Rs595.62 million for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017. These amounts are higher than the corresponding period last year by 11.43 percent and 10.46 percent, respectively. These are attributable to higher revenue along with managed expenses.

During the period, deposits grew by 3.03 percent closing at Rs216.28 billion (December 2016: Rs209.93 billion). Net advances grew by 5.82% to Rs132.60 billion (December 2016: Rs125.31 billion). The Bank’s net assets (including surplus) amount to Rs17.21 billion as of 31 March 2017.

