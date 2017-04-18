KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that E&T department has recovered Rs41,646.893 million from July 2016 to March 2017 in various heads compared to Rs34,731 millions collected during same period of last fiscal year.

The minister expressed these remarks while presiding over a meeting in his office here on Monday. ET&NC Secretary Abdul Haleem Shaikh and Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting, Siddiqui told that Rs4,445 million were recovered in term of motor vehicle tax, Rs29,587 million in term of infrastructure cess, Rs147 million in cotton fee, Rs307 million in professional tax and Rs1,592 million in term of property tax were collected. The minister, while expressing his satisfaction over the collection of the taxes and performance of the officers, directed the officers to achieve the targets before the financial year ended.