FAISALABAD - Sweden is among the countries where per capita purchasing power is $50,000 per annum. Hence, it is a very lucrative market for Pakistan to almost double its exports immediately, said Saima Saba, commercial counselor currently working at the Pakistan Embassy in Sweden.

Speaking to members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Monday, she talked in detail about the potential available in Sweden.

She said that she critically analysed the economy of Sweden during the last 10 months and noted that Pakistan was lagging far behind as compared to its competitors in the market.

She said that Bangladeshi exports were two times higher than Pakistan despite the fact that “we are a cotton producing country and our products are competitive in terms of price and quality”.

She said that absence of Pakistani products from Swedish markets was the reason for this discrepancy.

She said that Pakistani exporters could establish their footprints in this market by increasing their visibility. She said that an exhibition of Pakistani products was being organised in Stockholm in August this year that would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani exporters to showcase their products.

Nadeem Tahir of Pak-Swedish Business Council briefed the gathering about this exhibition and assured that best possible facilities would be provided to Pakistani exporters.

He said that Pakistani exporters’ meetings with leading buyers and visits to major department stores of Sweden would also be arranged.

Earlier, FCCI President Saeed Sheikh said that Pakistani exports to Sweden were just $137.65 million, whereas imports from Sweden were $230.84 million. He said that Pakistan's share was negligible in the total $138 billion imports of Sweden.

He praised the initiative taken by Saima to increase Pakistani exports to Sweden and assured her of his full cooperation on behalf of the business community of Faisalabad.

During the question answer session, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba and Sanaullah Niazi raised interesting questions, which were well responded.

OUR STAFF REPORTER