ISLAMABAD:- The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to rehabilitate Reshun Hydropower Station in Chitral. The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation spokesman told Radio Pakistan that the power house washed away due to floods in 2015 will be reconstructed at a cost of about Rs1 billion within two years. The power station will generate 4.2 megawatts electricity which will be provided to seventy villages of Chitral district.–APP