Irsa releases 151,500 cusecs water from various rim stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Monday released 151,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 166,200 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1381.78 feet, which was 1.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 34,000 cusecs while outflow recorded as 27,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1116.05 feet, which was 76.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 65,000 and 55,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,400, 40,000 and 12,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 27,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Gov't releases Rs549 billion for development projects

ISLAMABAD (APP): The federal government on Monday released Rs549.98b for different social sector developmental projects under PSDP 2016-17 as against the total allocations of Rs800 billion. According to latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, the government released Rs17.979 billion for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) against its total allocation of Rs27.690 billion. The government also released Rs166.201 billion for infrastructure and development projects under National Highway Authority (NHA) against its total allocation of Rs188 billion. In addition, an amount of Rs121.271b was released for Water and Power Development Authority (Power Sector) and other power sector projects against the total allocation of Rs130b for current fiscal year to overcome the shortage of energy in the country. Meanwhile, a sum of Rs11.913b was released for Water and Power Division (Water sector) projects for building the mega water reservoirs as compared to total allocation of Rs31.716 billion.

Turkish investors interested to invest in Pakistan

KARACHI (APP): Turkish investors were interested to invest in Pakistan in different sectors, said Murat Mustafa, Turkish Consul General of Turkey in Karachi. Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair also emphasized on coordinated efforts for increasing trade between Pakistan and Turkey that could also play an important role in eliminating poverty and un-employment in the region. Both the dignitaries exchanged their views in a meeting held at the Governor House, said an official statement on Monday. The governor said the people of Pakistan and Turkey were bound under the relationship of Islamic brotherhood. Turkey had always helped Pakistan in difficult time. They discussed the opportunities for promoting economic cooperation between the two countries in different sectors, potential for investment in Sindh and other issues of bilateral interest. There were great investment opportunities in Sindh; especially in Karachi where many multinational companies had their offices besides big commercial centres and large industrial zones, he said.

Sindh University to organise int’l conference on CPEC

HYDERABAD (APP): The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro has finalised all arrangements to organise three days long international conference on the theme "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Political, Economic and Social perspectives" from Tuesday. The conference is being held under the banner of Area Study Centre Far East and Southeast Asia of the varsity; which will be presided over by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal at the Auditorium of Faculty of Pharmacy, the university spokesman informed. University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat would also address the inaugural session. Besides, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Sindh Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, former Foreign Secretary Najamuddin Shaikh will also speak on the occasion. The scholars from China, Taiwan, Malaysia and other countries will share their insights and perspectives on the given theme. The conference will continue till April 20, 2017.