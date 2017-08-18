Rang Mahal Paints opens flagship store

LAHORE (PR): Rang Mahal Paints, Lahore has opened its flagship store in partnership with the brand Dulux. It offers customers an opportunity to benefit from Dulux’s complete product and colour range – all under one roof. Speaking at the launch, Jehanzeb Khan, CEO AkzoNobel Pakistan, said, “Our aim is to delight our potential and existing customer base with quality products and be able to come at a level where we can understand and cater to their needs so as to become a significant part of their daily lives.”

Saad M Rashid, AkzoNobel Pakistan’s Business Manager for Decorative Paints, said, “Customers are our utmost priority, therefore, with the help of our innovative products; we aim at adding value and convenience through innovation to their overall experience, thus enhancing their lifestyle.” At the opening, Dr Saleem, proprietor of Rang Mahal, said, “The outlet is visually appealing and offers convenience. Friendly customer service personnel on ground at the outlet would make customers’ shopping experience a delight.”

Samsung ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ activity

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Pakistan carried out its exciting promotional activity called ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ throughout Pakistan, with the objective of rewarding its consumers and retailers with exciting gifts. The most recent ‘Daily Jumbo Jeet’ activity was carried out in Multan & Bahawalpur, where customers won prizes like Yamaha YBR 125 CC bike, Samsung 32” LED TVs, T-285 Tablets and cash vouchers.

The customers and distributors all across Pakistan took full advantage of this promotional activity. In order to reward the retailers, Samsung gave a Tablet to every retailer whose customer won a Bike or an LED TV from his shop. A cash voucher of Rs. 5000 was also given to the Promoter deployed by Samsung, at the Shop where the purchase is made.

Head of Samsung Mobile Samsung EC Pakistan Umar Ghumman stated: “Samsung has assumed a vibrant role to be a consumer-focused organization that seeks new opportunities to reward its customers, while providing them with the most innovative products to enable a modern lifestyle and powerful connectivity around the globe.

With the Daily Jumbo Jeet promotional offer, we want to give our consumers and retailers both a chance to win high-valued prizes.”

FCCU holds symposium on liberal arts education

LAHORE (PR): A symposium on ‘Liberal Arts Education: Grooming the Youth’ was held at the Business and Social Sciences Block of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) the other day. The symposium was sponsored by Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) in collaboration with FCCU. Vice Chancellors of public and private sector universities, principles of colleges, directors and senior executives from Punjab Higher Education Commission and Higher Education Department, Punjab attended this event. Dr James Tebbe, Rector FCCU, hosted the program.

City School’s outstanding CIE results

LAHORE (PR): Fahad Sarfraz, Marketing Manager at The City School head office, has expressed extreme pleasure at the outstanding CIE results achieved by the students of The City School. 2017 proved to be a great year, as all the regions together have managed to get over 10,127 A*/As in O and A Level combined.

“The City School provides all the possible help to its students to push them towards success. We at our schools have created a very enabling environment, which brings out the best in them. A proof of that is the 2017 CIE result.”

Infotech CEO attends

MAP seminar

LAHORE (PR): CEO of INFOTECH Group Naseer A Akhtar, who is also currently serving as the chairman of P@SHA (Pakistan Association of Software Houses), addressed the tea seminar of MAP (Marketing Association of Pakistan - Lahore) the other day. He addressed the audience on the topic of “Technology – a tool to convert potential into opportunity”. In his address, he mentioned the importance of Big Data and how companies can embrace a culture of Big Data and Analytics to make better decisions. He further talked about MarTech emphasizing on the use of data management solutions and analytics to find hidden patterns that enable greater revenue for your company, and how marketing and technology can work together to utilize sales force solutions and CRM.

MAP Vice President Mohammad Saleem and Joint Secretary Saadia Sharif presented a souvenir to Naseer A. Akhtar on behalf of MAP Lahore.