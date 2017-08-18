KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $19,941.8

million on August 11. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $14,310.5 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,631.3 million. During the week ending 11th August, SBP’s reserves decreased by $88 million to $14,311 million, due to payments on account of external debt servicing and other

official payments.