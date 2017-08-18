PESHAWAR - In order to facilitate foreign investors in the province, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet on Thursday approved to make amendments in the KP Public Private Partnership Act, 2014.

This was decided at the provincial cabinet meeting held under the chair of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak. Later while briefing media persons, the CM’s adviser on Higher Education, Mushtaq Ghani said there was a total of 9 different items on the agenda and all were formally approved. He informed that more amendments would be presented in the Public Private Partnership Act, 2014 with a purpose to provide more facilities to foreigners to come and invest in various sectors in the province.

Moreover, amendments in the KP Health Foundation Public Partnership rules for appointing and removing DG of the foundations were also approved, Ghani said. The cabinet, he said, also passed rules for the Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority-2017.