ISLAMABAD - Commerce Minister Mohammad Pervaiz Malik on Thursday stressed the need for boosting efforts to increase trade between Pakistan and Turkey.

Highlighting the decreasing trend in trade volume between the two countries, the minister said that good relations in political and economic sphere should also be translated into equally durable and strong trade relations.

He was talking to Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Sadik Babur Girgin who called on him here. The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Younus Dagha and Federal Textile Secretary Hassan Iqbal.

The Commerce Minister welcomed the ambassador and said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong bilateral political and economic relations along with strong emotional and historical ties between the people of two countries.

Secretary Commerce, Younus Dagha pointed out that Pakistani products could not retain their competitiveness in Turkish market after the imposition of additional duties on textiles sectors and mass housing fund duties on agricultural products.

Secretary also informed the ambassador that Pakistan side had been willing to extend best offers in trade concessions that Pakistan has granted to any FTA partner to Turkey and now expect the Turkish side to reciprocate.

"The political leadership of the two countries has jointly expressed its desire to conclude FTA talks at the earliest", added secretary commerce.

The Turkish ambassador to Pakistan, Sadik Babur Girgin congratulated the new commerce minister and said that all the reservations of Pakistani side will be conveyed to the concerned authorities. He also agreed that the strong relations between the two brotherly countries must be reflected in the bilateral trade.