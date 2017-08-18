KSA looks forward to invest in CPEC, Gwadar projects: Envoy

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Pakistan, Nawaf Said Ahmad Al-Malkiy has said his country was looking forward to invest in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar port projects. The CPEC was a huge project, which would create many investment opportunities, he said in an interview with PTV. The ambassador said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were cooperating in military, economic and other sectors and their cooperation would increase further in future. Pakistan and the KSA, he said, enjoyed good brotherly relations, which were centuries old and were deepening further. He said both the countries were facing similar issues and were extending cooperation to resolve the same. He said that media, particularly social media, were very important and the Saudi embassy would use them to highlight the Saudi efforts for providing facilities to Hujjaj (pilgrims). He said the Saudi government was making all-out efforts to provide the best facilities to pilgrims.

More than 500,000 officials, besides volunteers, were deployed during Haj to serve the pilgrims, he added.

PIAF for timely clearing all refund claims

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Industrial & Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has appreciated the finance ministry for clearing the exporters refunds of Rs23 billion pending for a long time, asking the government to clear all dues at the earliest to resolve the issue of liquidity crunch. Irfan, in a joint statement along with PIAF Senior Vice Chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and PIAF Vice Chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, said the refund payments are of no use for the manufacturers and exporters if these are not paid timely. He said, “Though, it’s very late, still it will encourage exporters, and also full payments be made rather giving in stages.” He said that these refund payments would not only cover exporters but all other claimants in all sectors of economy. This would resolve liquidity problems that the taxpayers are facing, he said. The government has cleared the backlog and fulfilled second promise with the business community for clearing their refunds dues where Refund Payment Orders were issued till April 30, 2017 in case of over Rs1 million.

He said the tax collection of FBR increased to Rs3,362 billion in last four years but stuck up refunds amount was also increased with the same proportion.

Irfan urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to ensure early and timely payment of the remaining stuck-up refund claims of the export-oriented sectors, which are facing severe hardships. He said that the businessmen were bearing huge financial cost on their own hard earned stuck-up money.

Potential of Pakistan, Italy economic partnership highlighted

KARACHI (APP): Pakistan and Italy can become strong partners in various sectors especially in textile, leather, marble, food processing chain, renewable energy, and Tv and film productions. All this require exchange of information about investment and trade opportunities in both the countries, said the speakers at a business seminar titled “Destination Italy”, here on Thursday. Organised by Italian Trade Agency and Italian Embassy in Islamabad, the event was aimed at highlighting mainly the opportunities of film production in Italy. Counsel General of Italy, Gianluca Rubagotti said the people of Italy considered Pakistan as a wonderful country having a potent economy and a big market. Pakistan could benefit from the Italian expertise and high quality machinery and equipment of textile, leather and renewable energy. "Italian investors are interested in joint ventures in many areas. Law and order has improved, and more and more people want to come to Pakistan," said the counsel general.

Country witnesses 3.39pc increase

in petroleum production

ISLAMABAD (APP): The petroleum production grew by 3.39 percent during 11 months of last fiscal year from July to May as compared to the corresponding period of year 2015-16. The petroleum products that contributed in the positive growth included, jet fuel, production of which grew by 5.79 percent during July-May (2016-17), officials sources said. The output of motor spirits grew by 13.52 percent during the period under review while there has been 4.72 percent growth in the output of high speed diesel. The production of jute batching oil surged by 36 percent while the production of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) increased by 12.77. While, production of furnace oil witnessed 3.36 percent increase. The products that witnessed negative growth in production during the 11-month period included kerosene oil, output of which declined by 11.78 percent, while the output of diesel oil witnessed negative growth of 21.81 percent.

There has been 16.29 percent decrease in production of Solvant Naptha while the lubricating oil produce also witnessed 4.60 percent downfall in production. Similarly, the production of petroleum products, on year-on-year basis witnessed an increase of 22.58 percent in May 2017 when compared to the same month of last year. The products that witnessed positive growth in production on year-on-year basis, included Jet fuel oil, Kerosene oil, motor spirits, high speed diesel, diesel oil, diesel oil, furnace oil, jute batching oil, LPG and Solvant Naptha.