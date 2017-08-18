ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday assured the exporters of fullest support from the government for boosting the exports.

The Prime Minister reiterated that govt was committed to facilitate the business community for which all the proposals and suggestions would be appreciated. The PM was talking to a delegation comprising of leading exporters of the country, which called on him at the PM's Chamber in the National Assembly.

Minister for Commerce Prevaiz Malik, Miftah Ismail, Special Assistant to the PM on Economic Affairs were also present during the meeting.

The exporters presented various proposals for boosting country's exports and suggested measures aimed at facilitation of the business community and creating congenial environment for further promotion of business and trade activities in the country.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the economic policies and reforms initiated by the PML-N government since 2013 had resulted in economic turnaround and macro economic stability duly acknowledged by international financial institutions as well as rating agencies. The policies and reform agenda will continue in order to consolidate the gains on economic front, reaffirmed the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday stressed the need for working out a comprehensive plan to further improve the service delivery of the Railways and implement it at the earliest for socio-economic development of the country.

Chairing a meeting on the affairs of Pakistan Railways, wherein he was briefed on the overall performance of Railways Ministry, the prime minister said that the development of Railways would be of great social significance and would contribute towards socio-economic development of the country.

The meeting, held at Prime Minister's Chamber, was attended by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and senior government officials.

The railways minister briefed the prime minister on various initiatives taken during last four years which had resulted in significant improvement and performance of the organization.

Prime Minister Abbasi appreciated overall improvement in terms of services as well as revenue generation and emphasized the need to further focus on development of the infrastructure and improvement in service delivery.

The prime minister was also briefed on the upgradation of ML-1 (from Karachi to Peshawar) to be executed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He directed that the project's implementation should be expedited as it would result in improvement of the railways' infrastructure while simultaneously improving the services.