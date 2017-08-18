KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bloodbath for the third time in the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,051 points and closing at 43,136 points.

The negative sentiments were likely a result of political turbulence, coming from the recent announcement of NAB’s Friday summon for former PM Nawaz Sharif and his two sons, observed analyst Maaz Mulla at JS Global. Top 5 contributors including HBL (down 3.2%), OGDC (3.5%), POL (5%), MCB (1.9%) & UBL (down 1.7%) contributed 289 points to index decline.

Amongst major sectors, major selling was seen in commercial banks (down 2%) as the sector contributed 233 points to index decline.

ABL (down 0.60%) from the banking sector announced its result for 1H2017 an EPS of Rs5.75 and DPS of Rs1.75, taking 1H2017 payout to Rs3.5.

HUBC (down 2.19%) also declared its result for FY17, EPS Rs9.24 and DPS Rs2.50 for the period was announced. INIL (down 2.68%) from the steel sector posted its financial result for FY17, where the company posted an EPS of Rs22.91 and final cash dividend of Rs2/share was announced.

Traded volumes were down 11% to 167m shares whereas traded value also declined to Rs8.8b/$84m.

ANL from the textile composite sector led the market volume as 11.4 million shares were traded in the market.

Scrips of total 367 active companies traded in the session of which only 43 were in advance, 314 were in decline and 10 remained unchanged.

Brokers believe the political scenario has prolonged and is expected to continue to affect the stock market.