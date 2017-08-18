LAHORE - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) is devising a long-term programme for internationalisation of Pakistan’s SMEs by enabling them to meet global standards of the world export markets.

The programme was discussed at a meeting held with SMEDA CEO Sher Ayub Khan in chair, who was informed that the programme was being evolved in collaboration with Netherlands’ Expert Organisation known as “PUM”.

Sheharyar Tahir, Incharge SMEDA’s Directorate of External Relations, said that a joint fact finding mission of Smeda and PUM had collected insight from the stakeholders of SME sector by holding consultative sessions with a cross-section of the trade bodies to lay down the programme. Odulfus Van Summeren, a senior expert of PUM from Netherlands, had been working with Smeda to undertake the consultation process and determine the impediments weighing down evolution of SMEs in Pakistan.

For this purpose, Smeda had also organised various industry field visits for a complete in-depth analysis of the structure and process of industry. Taking benefit of the Dutch Associate, Smeda also arranged counselling sessions with several start-ups, business incubation centres and chambers of commerce to discuss their constraints and offer on-the spot practical advice based on the experts’ experience of Netherlands.

During multiple meetings with trade bodies, Smeda was praised by Lahore Chambers of Commerce, Rawalpindi chamber and Faisalabad chamber for initiation of a much-needed programme.

and were of the opinion that PUM programme will help SMEs to meet global standards and make them capable of accessing new potential export markets.