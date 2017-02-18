LAHORE-Brazil’s Ambassador Claudio Lins has said that Brazil is keen to strengthen government-to-government and private-to-private sector relations with Pakistan in larger interest of the both countries.

While talking to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, he said that Brazilian economy is on the rise therefore Pakistani businessmen should utilise the available opportunities to the maximum. He said that Pakistani businessmen should step into joint ventures in the fields of sports goods, instruments, food items, fertilisers, fruits & vegetables. He said that Brazilian embassy in Pakistan is ready to facilitate the Pakistani businessmen in this regard. He also called to remove the communication gap to give a quantum jump to the mutual trade.

Honorary Consul of Brazil Mian Hassan Mansha, Executive Committee Members Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim, Mian Zahid Javed along with Tariq Mahmood and Zafar Mahmood were also present on the occasion. He said that Brazil is one of biggest economies of the world and best place for doing business and investment. He said that despite having various commonalities and good diplomatic relations, trade volume between Brazil and Pakistan is meager. He said that Brazil is looking for new trade partners in Asia while Pakistan products are best and can easily make their way in the Brazilian market.

The LCCI acting president said that Pakistan and Brazil have good diplomatic relations and both countries are steady trading partners. He said, “The balance of trade has been in favour of Brazil but it is a matter of concern for us that the gap between imports and exports is expanding year by year. There is an upward trend in bilateral trade but you will agree with me that these trade figures do not match the actual potential of trade.”

From 2013 to 2015, the two way trade has surged from $227 million to $316 million. This increase was taken place due to constant rise in imports from Brazil to Pakistan which had gone up from $140 million to $260 million in last three years. However, in contrast to that Pakistan exports fell from $87 million to $56 million. “We need to find ways to enhance our exports to Brazil which can also help in closing the gap between imports and exports. Pakistan’s major exports to Brazil include bed linens, electro-medical apparatus, sports goods and hosiery items etc”, he added.

The private sector of Pakistan can definitely take advantage of exporting to Brazil various types of consumer goods like ready-made garments, fabrics, knitwear, towels, leather & leather products, pharmaceutical and surgical instruments etc.