Fauji Foods appoints Blitz Advertising as media management agency

LAHORE (PR): Fauji Foods Limited has appointed Blitz Advertising as its media management agency. An agreement to this effect was signed on Friday between Fauji Foods Limited Company Secretary Brigadier (R) Rizwan Rafi and Blitz Advertising CEO AhsenIdris. Fauji Foods COO Aatif Nadeer, Fauji Foods Marketing & Sales Head Aamir Khawas, Fauji Foods Media Manager Ali Asad, Spark COO Shaukat Mahmud, Blitz Executive Director Kashif Amin, and Spark Executive Director Yasser Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

STEP conducts SAT for intermediate students

LAHORE (PR): STEP, an Entry Test Preparation Programme of Punjab Group of Colleges, has conducted Self Assessment Test for intermediate students in Punjab Colleges of 13 cities of Punjab. Almost 56,000 students participated in the test. It was a one-day activity that mainly focused on giving a clear understanding to intermediate student about entry test preparation, preparing them for the test, letting them assess their abilities, addressing their weak areas and motivating them to cope with the challenges lying ahead. Students enthusiastically participated in this activity. STEP Management also announced scholarship for top 200 scorers of Self Assessment Test.

