KARACHI-Stocks closed bearish amid concerns for security unrest in the country after suicide blast in Sehwan, the benchmark shares index declined by 212.59 points or (0.43%) to close at 49,375.71 points.

Volatility prevailed in the market during the first half of the trading session; whereas pressure was witnessed in the market during the second half as index heavy weights such as ENGRO, OGDC and UBL declared their financial results, brokers said.

ENGRO (slip 4.58%) lost value to close in the red zone as the holding company declared its result for 2016. In its result, the company posted EPS of Rs131.86 along with a final cash dividend of Rs4/share taking the full year payout to Rs24/share.

Announcement of Rs4/share final dividend by the company came as major disappointment for its shareholders, as investors expected a one-time hefty dividend by the company on account of capital gain realised by the company on the sale transaction of EFOODS, said analyst at JS Global.

UBL (down 1.49%) in the banking sector declined as the banking company declared its year end result for 2016 in which it posted an EPS of Rs22.70 along with a dividend of Rs4/share for the quarter taking the total payout for the year to Rs13/share. Moreover OGDC, another heavy weight, lost value to close in the red zone as the E&P company posted EPS of Rs6.98 against market estimate of Rs7.40/share for 1HFY17. This result accompanied by Rs1/share dividend taking the year to date payout to Rs2.50/share, market participants said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said weak earnings announcement by OGDC invited mid-session pressure. Weak global stocks and crude prices, concerns for foreign outflows and dismal payouts in fertiliser and banking sector played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX. Overall, volumes increased by 41 percent to 373 million shares, while value increased by 43 percent to Rs20.3 billion/$193 million.