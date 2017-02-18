PMDC contributes Rs1.896b taxes in three years

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) has contributed taxes and dividends of Rs1,896.496 million to national exchequer during the last three financial years from 2013 to 2016. The corporation paid Rs902.404 million in fiscal year 2015-16, Rs519.459 million in 2014-15 and Rs474.633 million on account of different taxes and dividends, official sources told APP. Giving break up, they said, Rs742.971 million were paid under the general sales tax head, out of which payment of Rs328.993 was made in 2015-16, Rs220.184 million in 2014-15 and Rs193.794 million in 2013-14. While, it deposited Rs437.55 million as royalty, out of which Rs156.646 million were paid in 2015-16, Rs153.220 million in 2014-15 and Rs127.684 million in 2013-14. On account of income tax, the corporation paid Rs312.279 million in three years, Rs127.830 million, Rs92.521 million and Rs91.928 million in 2015-16, 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively.

An amount of Rs29.569 has been deposited under the head of excise duty including Rs11.007 million in 2015-16, Rs9.534 million in 2014-15 and Rs9.027 million in 2013-14.

Local banks incapable of meeting CPEC requirements: PBIF

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said local banks are not capable enough to meet the requirements of CPEC. The government should ask banks to increase their strength and invite big foreign banks to step into Pakistan’s promising market, he said. Hussain said that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started implementation of establishing 41 buildings on the economic corridor to handle tax related issues. Now the government should immediately increase budget and number of employees of the apex tax agency so that it could handle tax matters properly, he added. He said that the most important project is establishment of proper facilities on the Pakistan-China border in Gilgit-Baltistan where the related facilities are not up to the required level.

PARC trained 7th batch of 118 small farmers of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has trained 7th batch of 118 small farmers of Balochistan, aimed at the development of agriculture sector of the province. The PARC has launched various projects in the province for the promotion of agriculture, livestock and horticulture sectors to enhance the farm income of small scale farmers for alleviating poverty from less developed areas of the province. Addressing the concluding ceremony of four week training course, PARC Chairman Dr Yousuf Zafar said that the council was giving special priority to small farmers of the province for their capacity building. The course was organised by Agriculture Poly-technique Institute of NARC, PARC under Research for Agricultural Development Programme (RADP) for the farmers of Balochistan, he added. Under the programme, he said 1,000 small farmers of Balochistan would be trained in the area of crop sciences, horticulture, agriculture mechanization, water resources, animal sciences and value addition.

SPI-based inflation increases 0.59pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on February 16 for the combined income groups increased by 0.59 percent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by PBS here, the SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 219.97 points against 218.69 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 2.07 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed increase of by 0.54 percent as it went up from 208.98 points in the previous week to 210.10 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, increased by 0.55pc, 0.58 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.60 percent respectively.

During the week under review, average prices of 21 items registered decrease, while 8 items increased with the remaining 24 items' prices unchanged. The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included eggs, gram pulse, mash pulse, LPG cylinder, sugar, red chilly, masoor pulse and moong pulse.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chicken, potatoes, onions, bananas, petrol, diesel, bath soap, tea (packet), beef, firewood, curd, garlic, vegetable ghee, mutton, rice (basmati broken), milk (fresh), wheat, vegetable ghee, wheat flour and gur.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (irri-6), bread (plain), milk (powdered), mustard oil, cooking oil, salt (powder), cooked beef, tea (prepared), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, electric bulb, washing soap, match box and telephone call.