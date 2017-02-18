LAHORE-The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes of Roads and Transport sectors with an estimated cost of Rs12,057.227 million.

These schemes were approved in the 54th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Provincial Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Construction of Flyover on GT Road at Dina length 1.47 km, District Jhelum at the cost of Rs2,054.087 million, Dualisation of Road from Motorway Interchange Jang Bahtar to Wah, length 3.00 km, Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs446.457 million and Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project: Shifting of Utilities and LESCO Power Supply Interface at the cost of Rs9,556.683 million.