LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (ICI) Sheikh Alauddin has said that 2nd International Business Seminar to be conducted in April would enhance business opportunities as well as revive sick industry of Punjab.

He was addressing a review meeting held on the proposed seminar at Civil Secretariat Darbar Hall on Friday. Provincial ministers for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister for Mines Sher Ali Khan, higher officers of departments concerned and representatives from Industrial and trade organisations were also present on the occasion.

ICI Secretary Dr Mujtaba Piracha delivered a detailed presentation on the progress of preparations for the mega event. He said a grand exhibition of local industrial products would be held on April 12-14, at the Expo Center Lahore. He said, “The spring festival, basant festival, cultural shows, handicrafts exhibitions and many other colorful recreational activities will be part of the event. It will introduce vast opportunities to the investors to explore new horizons of business collaborations in large number of industrial, commerce and social sectors in Punjab,” he added.

The top priority areas anticipated to attract foreign investment are identified as manufacturing, handicrafts, agriculture, livestock, halal meat, mines and minerals, textiles and garments, poultry, energy, auto motive, tourism, food processing, education, health, IT and services. Foreign embassies of 23 countries and local missions and consulates of USA, Turkey, Iran and China have also been contacted to participate in the seminar and expo, he added.

He said that almost 600 delegates are expected to visit Lahore in this regard. The preparations are underway and will be finalised by March 15. The provincial finance minister directed to hold a meeting with the Punjab chief secretary in next week and take all departments on board to make the seminar a success. She also directed Police department to finalise security plan of the seminar by March 15.