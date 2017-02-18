ISLAMABAD-The Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the review petition filed by the M/s Cargill Holding limited (CHL) and has vindicated Privatisation Commission’s (PC) decisions in the Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) transaction.

“CHL had filed the review petition before the apex court against the order dated October 4, 2016 in CP No 3042/2016. While hearing the review petition, the Bench headed by the chief justice observed that no ground is made out for intervention of the court and accordingly the review petition was dismissed,” the Privatization Commission said on Friday.

With the recent order of the Supreme Court dismissing the review petition, the Privatisation Commission has been successful in winning all the cases filed against it by the unsuccessful bidder at various judicial forums, which includes four cases at the Islamabad High Court, and two cases at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In addition to these cases, PC had also got an FIR registered against the representative of CHL for its dishonored cheque, and that matter is also being vigorously pursued with the Islamabad Police. It is reiterated that PC strictly follows the legally mandated framework for running every privatisation transaction, most diligently and meticulously. This has also now been proven in the HEC transaction through multiple decisions by highest courts of law of the country.

It is worth mentioning here that the government in June 2015 had scrapped the sale deal of Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) after failure of Cargill Holdings to deposit the due amount of Rs225 million into the national kitty. The Privatization Commission has forfeited Rs25 million earnest money deposited by the Cargill Holdings that had purchased the HEC. The company approached different courts for getting their money back from the government of Pakistan. However, it had not received any success in this regard.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance had showed serious reservations on the matter of privatisation of Heavy Electric Complex, which was cancelled last month after the single successful bidder submitted a cheque that was dishonored. The committee had noted that Privatisation Commission’s role was irresponsible during the sale process of the Heavy Electric Complex.