LAHORE - WAPDA/Electricity workers on Friday staged a demonstration at Nisbat Road Lahore under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union to condemn the killing of 83 innocent citizens, including women and children, at the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The workers’ demonstration was led by Veteran Trade Union Leader General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed accompanied by Senior Vice President Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Masood Qureshi, Muhammad Tariq, Shahid Raza, All Pakistan Workers Confederation Secretary Osama Tariq and other representatives.

The participants said the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar symbolises the unity and spirit against the parochial, ethnic and religious sectarian divisive forces. Almighty has declared that killing of single innocent person is a crime against whole mankind. The workers appealed all patriotic forces of the nation including working class, political parties, civil society and intellectuals to forge unity to defeat the criminals against mankind.

Earlier, the workers held a large meeting at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore and condoled the death of martyred died by the terrorists and offered Fateha and peace to their soul and prayer for granting patience to the members of bereaved families to bear this unbearable loss.

On the occasion, Veteran Trade Union Leader General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed declared that all sections of the society, including law makers and ruling class, to develop a progressive economic and social system that may eliminate the poverty, ignorance, unemployment and irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society, so that barbaric forces could be defeated. He also asked the Wapda/Electricity management to implement standing rules of the promotion for the senior subordinates at the earliest.





Press Release