E-commerce giant Alibaba Group’s Jack Ma met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, reported the state-run Pakistan Television.

Ma expressed his interest in expanding e-commerce network to Pakistan. “We ready to invest in building e-commerce platform,” the Alibaba founder told the prime minister.

The two discussed potential investments in Pakistan as well as the prospects of the $55-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “CPEC has provided immense business opportunities,” said Ma.

Alibaba's founder said he wants to support small-scale industries in developing countries and informed Nawaz that the Alibaba Group has been facilitating 60 million companies across the globe.

On his part, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif invited Jack Ma to visit Pakistan.