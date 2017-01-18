KARACHI - Bearish sentiments persisted at PSX on Tuesday, amid foreign selling the shares index declined by 209.89 points or (0.43%) to close at 48,678.65 level.

Market opened on a shaky note, which was followed by heavy selling as the index lost to make an intraday low of 780 points. Mainly decline was seen in heavy weights such as LUCK and HBL which contributed 139 points to the index fall, brokers said.

MLCF (up 2.57%) gained on the back of material information disseminated in the market that the cement manufacturer has signed a contract for procurement of equipment and engineering of a dry production clinker line of 7,300tpd.

FFBL gained on the back of the news that its subsidiary Fauji Meat Limited has started its commercial operation as of Monday. An abattoir and meat processing facility has been established with a daily production capacity of 100 tons of meat (85 tons of beef and 15 tons of mutton) in frozen and chilled categories for worldwide export by the company with a total cost of around $75 million, stated analyst at JS Global.

MLCF through PSX notice stated that the company has signed a contract to enhance its grey cement capacity up to 18,000 metric tons which is expected to come online by February 2019.This led the stock price to gain by 2.5 percent, said dealers at Topline brokerage.

Overall, volumes increased by 20 percent to 379 million shares, while value raised by 10.9 percent to Rs22.4 billion/$213 million. SSGC (rose 1.37%) was today’s volume leader as 22.6 million shares of the gas utility exchanged hands. LUCK (slump 3.23%), HBL (slide 1.98%) and OGDC (down 1.04%) were today’s major index movers.