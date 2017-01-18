ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) yesterday approved 18 projects worth Rs154 billion, including the Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement project costing Rs80 Billion.

Overall, the CDWP approved 18 projects worth Rs154 billion, including seven projects costing Rs134 billion that were referred to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). In addition, it approved two position papers.

The meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal approved various significant projects to transmit electricity from power plants to the national grid.

In the energy sector, CDWP approved and referred two projects – evacuation of power from 2x1100 MW K-2/K-3 coastal power plants near Karachi worth Rs5.6 billion with FEC Rs2.6 billion and evacuation of power from 2x660 MW Thar coal based SSRL/SECL power plant at Thar worth Rs23 billion with FEC Rs12 billion – to ECNEC. It also approved evacuation of power from 350MW Siddiqsons energy coal-fired power plant near Port Qasim worth Rs2.9 billion with FEC Rs1.4 billion. The three projects aim to transmit power from the power plants and transfer it to the national grid.

The CDWP approved rehabilitation of damaged 66KV grid station at Ghiljo, Orakzai Agency worth Rs145 million and construction of 132KV SDT transmission line for making interconnecting arrangement between 132KV grid station Kharan & Mall grid (82 KM) worth Rs650 million. It referred 500KV Chakwal substation worth Rs7 billion with FEC Rs3.8 billion to ECNEC. The CDWP also gave clearance and referred revised Koto hydropower project located in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ECNEC worth Rs14 billion with FEC Rs7 billion.

In transport and communication sector, CDWP approved revised project of improvement and construction of Jalkhad-Chilas road project worth Rs7.8 billion, feasibility studies of upgradation of existing railway line from Rohri to Koti-Taftan via Quetta, including realignment of Sibi-Spezand Section (1022kms) and feasibility study of rail link from Quetta to Kotla Jam (538 Kms) (updation of existing feasibility study) worth Rs 292 million. This project would help connect Quetta to Peshawar through rail.

It also approved up-gradation of VHF communication system for operational staff worth Rs737 million. In addition, it approved upgradation of road from RCC Konodas Bridge to Naltar Airbase Camp via Nomal (47km) worth Rs2.7 billion.

The CDWP approved Saaf Suthro Sindh (SSS) Programme - scaling up of rural sanitation worth Rs1.5 billion in principle. While giving his observations, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal observed that the project needed restructuring to ensure solid outcomes and deliverables.

The CDWP approved the Punjab Irrigated Agriculture Productivity Improvement (PIPIP) worth Rs80 billion with FEC Rs48 billion. Federal Minister Ahan Iqbal stressed the need to partner agricultural university in this project for research and innovation purposes.

In Higher Education, CDWP approved provision of academic and research facilities, Air University, Islamabad worth Rs1.6 billion with FEC Rs 269 million. However, the minister urged to rationalise scope of the project.

In Information Technology, CDWP approved provision of seamless GSM Coverage along KKH in support of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and upgradation of GSM Network for Gilgit-Baltistan Phase-II worth Rs3.3 billion.

The CDWP approved institutional strengthening & efficiency enhancement of Planning Commission worth Rs200 million. It gave clearance to two projects in principle that include Pakistan Programme - revival of wildlife resources in Pakistan worth Rs1.1 billion and Zoological Survey of Pakistan worth Rs99 million. The chair observed to review and rationalise the cost of the project. In addition, CDWP approved two position papers, which include construction of 100 dams in Tehsil Dubandal, Gulistan, Killa Abdullah and Chaman area in Killa Abdullah worth Rs1.5 billion and Pehur high level canal extension in district Swabi worth Rs10 billion.