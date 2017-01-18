LAHORE - All Pakistan CNG Association Central Chairman Ghiyas Paracha has demanded restoration of RLNG-run CNG stations of Punjab and Islamabad.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Paracha said that the CNG stations in Punjab and Potohar do not consume local gas but imported LNG only. So there is no reason for closure of RLNG run CNG stations due to shortage of local gas, he added. “Neither we are part of the gas supply priority list nor do we depend on the locally produced gas. If the government needs gas to meet the domestic demand then it should be taken from all the sectors with equal proportion but the closure of only CNG sector is unfair,” he added.

He said it is a fact that after a long time, the confidence of CNG consumers has returned towards CNG stations which would be shaken again due to this order. “So, therefore, we urged the government to take this decision back to restore the confidence of the public and the CNG business,” he added.