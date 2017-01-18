Minister pays surprise visits to restaurants, food units

LAHORE (PR): Provincial Minister for Food Bilal Yasin on Tuesday paid surprise visits to various restaurants and food manufacturing factories in Gujranwala. The minister ordered sealing famous sweet brands, candies and slanty production unit. He also ordered sealing JJ Food Industry, Capri Toffee makers, Mughal Mehal Hotel, Sheltan Hotel, production units of Salman Sweets and Sialkot Sweets. These famous brands and hotels were sealed for using chemical colours, expired oil and unverified meat as well as unhygienic conditions.

Yasin has said that provision of healthy and fully nutrient food to common man is priority of the Punjab government. The Punjab Food Authority is doing operation across the province without any discrimination. Yasin expressed these views while talking to the media in Gujranwala.

During his visit, the minister ordered sealing Salman Sweets and Sialkot Sweets, famous brand of Gujranwala over extreme unhygienic condition and use of textile colour instead of food colour, which was highly dangerous to human health. The minister also expressed displeasure over the dirty condition and presence of flies and cockroaches in production area of these brands.

The minister also visited Mughal Mehal Hotel where he found expired food items and meat. He ordered imposition of Rs100,000 fine on the hotel. He also issued a notice to Shahbaz Tikka Shop and Mian Food Industry. Earlier, the minister visited various restaurants and food factories in Gujranwala. He spent five hours in Gujranwala district. Deputy Director of Punjab Food Authority Rabia Haider, Deputy Director for Food Badar Rameez and officers from Food Department accompanied the minister to Gujranwala.

Sundar hosts seminar on health, safety

LAHORE (PR): The Board of Management-Sundar Industrial Estate (BOM-SIE) arranged the annual SundarCares seminar on Health and Safety, Environment and Environmental Cleanliness at Thal Engineering Plot No. 448-449 at Sundar Industrial Estate, Lahore.

Over 400 residents of the 1800-acre industrial estate were invited by BOM-SIE President Haroon Arshad to participate in the seminar. Chairman of the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Rizwan Khalid Butt was the chief guest on the occasion. Speaking to the gathering, Butt appreciated the efforts of BOM-SIE in raising awareness about critical safety areas, which are often overlooked by industrialists. The event was sponsored by Lift Up Business Corporation and Haseen Habib Pvt. Ltd and had several subject-matter experts with vast accolades and achievements under their belts. During her presentation on operation and safety of material handling equipment, Kashaf Sarwar of Lift Up Business Corporation highlighted that 9 out of 10 factories did not have proper procedures or plans for the operation of such machinery.

She added that this leads to thousands of accidents each year, many of them unreported.

Also, present at the event were Head of Global Operations at Baoli Lex Chen as well as Programme Manager of GIZ RominaKochius. They expressed their delight at the progressive aims of the seminar as well as informative presentations. Speaking to the media, Haroon Arshad said that Sundar Industrial Estate will lead the way for the rest of Pakistan in holding such seminars and conferences on a continuous basis. He said, “As the leading industrial estate in the country, we have to make sure we set a benchmark not only in terms of infrastructure and services, but also in terms of safety compliance and public service.”

TEVTA starts Chinese language course in 9 more cities

LAHORE (PR): The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has successfully started Chinese language classes in another nine cities. At least 15,000 people will be trained in Chinese language during current year. Now, Chinese language course has been started in 13 cities across the province of Punjab. It was stated by TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while reviewing progress on Chinese language course at TEVTA Secretariat here yesterday. Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, TEVTA officers Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Amir Aziz, Umer Farooq, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Hamid Ghani Anjum and others were also present on this occasion.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said the Chinese Government had appreciated the contribution of the TEVTA Punjab to the promotion of Chinese language. Now, they have established a state of the art language lab at the Government Technical Training Institute, Gulberg. Such labs will be established in other cities of Punjab. This course is helpful for the Pakistani youth who may intend to get job in Chinese companies working in Pakistan as well as China. The TEVTA chairperson further said that after Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Taxila, Sargodha, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi arrangements were being made to arrange language classes in Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Layyah, DG Khan and other cities from next session because people of other cities were also contacting TEVTA to start the said course there.