ISLAMABAD - The chief executive officer of eBay, an American Inc and e-commerce company, has termed Pakistan among the fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world.

In a Facebook Live session on the page of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Wenig was asked a question regarding his thoughts on Pakistan and emerging markets. "It's the fastest growing markets we have around the world. Anywhere where wealth is growing and technology is being adopted, e-commerce is being adopted like crazy," said Wenig.

According to the eBay CEO, the perfect opportunity for e-commerce was in countries where people were growing in wealth and do not have access to goods. "People use e-commerce to get access to those goods," he added.

When asked as to why eBay was not in Pakistan, Wenig said eBay did not have a local Pakistani version, however, there were customers shopping from the country on various eBay sites. "We absolutely encourage you to shop, and we will get our goods and services in Pakistan for sure. Go and use eBay in Pakistan," he added.