ISLAMABAD:- Net foreign investment in Pakistan has increased by more than 44 percent in the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared with the corresponding period of preceding year. According to a report issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), net foreign investment stood at $1.18 billion between July and January 2010-11. According to the report, net foreign portfolio investments increased by 176 percent to reach $234.8 million, helping bolster total investments, even though foreign direct investments dropped by 16 percent to $947 million.–APP