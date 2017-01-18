Mobile broadband shows reasonable growth, crosses 37.6m mark

ISLAMABAD (APP): The mobile broadband subscription (3G &4G) has continued to show a reasonable growth since its launch and touched more than around 37.6 million mark till December 2016. Around 0.9 million broadband users were added to networks of all mobile phone operators in one month (November-December 2016). The number of mobile phone users reached 136.5 million by December-2016 from 135.9 million by November last year, registering an increase of around 0.7 million during the period. Statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday revealed that the number of 3G subscribers of Mobilink, Zong and Telenor reached 12.326 million, 7.134 million and 9.9 million by December 2016 against 12.148 million, 6.824 million and 9.504 million by end of November respectively. The number of 3G uses of Ufone reached 5.305 million till the period (December 2016). Warid LTE subscribers reached 637,363 by end of December against 635,054 by November 2016.

The number of 4G (Zong) users jumped to 2.28 million subscribers till December 2016 from 2,080,720 subscribers by November 2016. Mobile tele-density reached at 69.8 percent during the period under review.

'All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference' on 23rd

RAWALPINDI (APP): Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organise 'All Pakistan Chambers Presidents Conference' from January 23 to 24 at a local hotel in Bhurban, Murree. while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, RCCI President Raja Amir Iqbal said the conference would discuss and formulate plans on issues being confronted by the business community of the country. He said the RCCI always played a pivotal role in the national economic uplift and had already organised eight All Pakistan Chambers Conferences. The 9th conference would review overall economic condition of the country and discuss income tax, sales tax issues and specific tax reforms, circular debt, Pakistan Afghanistan Central Asian Trade Summit (PACTS), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), international trade, energy issues, foreign aid/loans, water scarcity and other issues affecting the economic activities directly or indirectly. The conference would be attended as many as 51 presidents of the chambers from all over the country.

World economy to grow faster in 2017: IMF

ISLAMABAD (APP): Global economic activity has been projected to pick up pace in 2017 and 2018 after a lackluster performance in 2016, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said. As per its latest global economic outlook, economic activity in both advanced economies and emerging economies has been forecast to accelerate in 2017-18, with global growth projected to be 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent respectively, again unchanged from the October forecasts, reported Khhaleej Times. In the Middle East, growth in Saudi Arabia is expected to be at 0.4 percent in 2017, weaker than previously forecast, as oil production is cut back in line with the recent Opec agreement, while civil strife continues to take a heavy toll on a number of other countries. For the GCC, the IMF maintained its previous growth estimates of 1.75 percent in 2016 and three percent in 2017. In October 2016, the IMF said the UAE is expected to achieve 2.5pc GDP growth in 2017 compared to 2.3pc in 2016. Dubai's economy was estimated to grow at 3.3pc in 2016 and 3.6 percent in 2017 compared to 3.5 percent in 2015.

ICCI to organise exhibition of handicrafts

ISLAMABAD (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) would organise a three-day exhibition of Islamabad handicrafts and women entrepreneur products. The event will be held from January 20 at its Export Display Centre, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited trade bodies of the city to participate in the exhibition. The inaugural session of the exhibition would be held on Friday. State Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair is likely to be the chief guest while CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz would be the guest of honour. Around 50 stalls of handicrafts and women entrepreneur products would be set up in the exhibition. Apart from the display of high quality products, exotic food court and cultural and folk performances will be the other key features of this exhibition. Sale and purchase of handicrafts and women entrepreneur products would be allowed in the exhibition.

The business community has welcomed the initiative, whereas the ICCI has asked its members and citizens to ensure maximum participation in the exhibition.