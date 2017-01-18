ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's economy is all set to grow further during current year due to government’s pro-growth policies.

A report carried by a section of press on Wednesday said 2017 may be the best year in the country’s 70-year-long history.

The annual Gross Domestic Product may increase from 270 billion dollars to around 300 billion dollars.

In 2016, Pakistan Stock Exchange provided 46 per cent returns and KSE-100 benchmark index is also likely to cross 55,000 points.

Forty per cent stakes in PSX will go to Chinese consortium and this is likely to bring large institutional investors from other countries.

According to the report Foreign Direct Investment in the current year might cross one billion dollars mark and the remittances may reach twenty billion dollars.