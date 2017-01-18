ISLAMABAD - The Privatisation Commission (PC) on Tuesday agreed to a proposal to lease out the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) for 30 years after the government failed to privatise or revive it.

The PC's board has approved the transaction structure proposed by its financial advisers for the restructuring of the PSM. The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will give a final nod to the proposal in the next few days.

The govt could not revive or privatise the PSM, which is closed for more than one and half years now. The government has decided to give the PSM on a lease under a revenue-sharing arrangement. The PSM is the largest and the only integrated steel plant in the country, which has the production capacity of 1.1 million tons every year. However, its accumulated losses and liabilities have now reached Rs415b. They stood at Rs26b in 2008.

"No foreign company was interested in acquiring the PSM in existing condition. Therefore, the government has decided to give it on lease for 30 years," said an official of the PC. He said that two international (a Chinese and an Iranian) companies and a local steel firm have shown interest in PSM’s lease proposal. "The mill will be given on lease through a competitive process after completing all legal requirements," he said.

Under the lease agreement, the new company would have to revive 25 percent of the plant’s capacity in the first year of the deal, enhancing it to 50 percent in the second year and 85 percent after that. Meanwhile, the PSM's land will remain with the govt while the plant and machinery will be handed over to the new company for a maximum of 30 years. No assets of the PSM will be sold.

The government would take care of liabilities worth Rs166 billion.

The investor will form a new company registered in Pakistan and operate the plant on its existing premises. The govt will also ensure the resumption of all utilities, natural gas, electricity and others. The PSM's employees will be retained on the PSM payroll. The core regular staff strength is currently estimated at 19,700, of which the government expects to lay off 4,835 through VSS.

The PC board also approved the transaction structure of SME Bank, which includes the sale of 93.88 per cent shareholding of the government of Pakistan. Based on the proposed structure, the SBP is to allow a reduced Minimum Capital Requirement (MCR) of Rs6 billion on a staggered basis over the next five years, with Rs2 billion upfront and Rs1 billion each for next four years. The SBP will also issue a new banking licence of a specialised nature with at least 60 per cent advances of the SME sector to the investor while also allowing Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 10 per cent for five years post-privatisation. Based on the request from the Ministry of Information, the PC board also agreed to delist Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Co. Ltd from the privatisation programme, while it agreed to constitute a committee to evaluate the viability of delisting Sindh Engineering Limited (SE), which has been requested by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The committee will assess the legal status of SE assets and provide a comparative analysis in the case of privatisation and restructuring or delisting of the entity.

The board also approved the initiation of the process for hiring of financial advisers for Pakistan Re-Insurance Co. Ltd, National Insurance Co. Ltd. and Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC). The board also approved the initiation of the capital market transaction of OGDC shares up to a maximum of 5 percent. This will be a domestic offering.