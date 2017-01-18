ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to repay a loan of $500 million to the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) upon its maturity on January 23, 2017.

The loan in the form of a deposit was taken in January 2009, due to the weak current account situation at that time and placed with the State Bank of Pakistan. Since then the deposit was rolled over annually, with the latest maturity date set at January 23, 2017. Instead of yet another roll over for a year, it has been decided to repay the loan, in view of the strong macro economic performance and stable foreign exchange reserves position of the country.

The finance minister has already obtained approval of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the repayment of the said loan and has directed the State Bank of Pakistan to make payment of $500 million to SAFE China on January 23, 2017.

The prime minister has formally expressed his deep appreciation to the prime minister and government of China for the critical support provided through the SAFE deposit for stabilising the current account since 2009.