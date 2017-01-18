WASHINGTON (PR) - Pakistani national Tahseen Sayed has been appointed as World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean, in the Latin American and Caribbean Region.

Tahseen will be responsible for the sovereign nations comprising the West Indies, Belize, Guyana and Suriname. In her most recent assignment, Tahseen was Country Manager for Albania, in Europe. Her 20-year World Bank tenure also has included serving as Country Manager for Nepal and, before that, acting Country Director for Bangladesh.

Tahseen was the first female Pakistani who received Master’s in Law and Diplomacy (MALD) from the prestigious Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy. She was selected through an extremely competitive World Bank-wide selection process. Significantly for Pakistan, Tahseen shall be the highest-ranking Pakistani in the World Bank, being the sole Director-level person.