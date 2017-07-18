ISLAMABAD - Chinese entrepreneurs Monday showed interest to invest in Pakistan's agriculture sector to produce silk worms, mulberries and many other agro products.

A delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs, led by Lee of Ministry of Commerce, China, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Speaking on the occasion, Lee said Chinese entrepreneurs were looking for suitable land to set up an agriculture farm in the first phase and in the second phase they would set up a factory in Pakistan to produce silk.

He said their investment was likely to create 30,000 new jobs in Pakistan.

He was of the opinion that the establishment of silk factory in Pakistan would make it self-sufficient in silk production and it would not have to import silk from China.

The Chinese delegation discussed many possibilities of investment in local agriculture sector as they considered Pakistan a potential country for business and investment in this sector.

Addressing the meeting, President ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik said Pakistan was an agriculture country and it offered huge investment opportunities to foreign investors in various sectors of agriculture including crops, seeds and tree farming, livestock, dairy farming and milk processing.

He stressed that Chinese investors should bring in latest machinery and technology in agriculture sector that would help in improving Pakistan's agricultural productivity and enhance its per acre yield.

He said by investing in Pakistan, Chinese investors could export agri products to Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, Afghanistan and many other countries.

He said Potohar Region and Chakwal district were suitable for production of many agro products including silk worms, olive oil, mulberries, grapes and others.

He assured that the ICCI would fully cooperate with Chinese investors in identifying land for agriculture investment in this region.