Huawei’s promotional

campaign closes with a bang

LAHORE (PR): Huawei recently completed its latest campaign which was primarily focused on celebrating the joys sharing with their valued customers. The campaign was kicked off in the Ramazan and continued on well past Eid. Starting in mid Ramazan, the company gave its customers the amazing opportunity to win gifts simply by purchasing any Huawei devices, whereby they also automatically entered the grand lucky draw.

This campaign covered 10 major clusters in a total of 6 cities across Pakistan. The last in a series of weekend grand lucky draws was held on 15th July. Apart from the small selfie sticks and Huawei merchandise the customers won on the spot, certain lucky customers got the opportunity to win much bigger prizes like television sets, motorbikes etc through the grand lucky draw.

The last grand ceremony was held across Pakistan in all big technology clusters such as Hafeez Center and Hall Road Lahore on 15th July where these prizes were distributed.

Mr Blueking - Country Manager of Huawei in Pakistan, stated: “Huawei is not just a big name in the technology world; it is a socially embedded organization. By this campaign, we aim to provide the Huawei customers with exciting gifts and prizes, to make their life more joyfull and exciting.”

Huawei Pakistan keeps delivering on its promise of providing more than just quality devices to its users though these social campaigns. According to Huawei officials they plan to launch some more exciting nationwide campaigns later this year through which users will get the opportunity to not only win big prizes but also get a chance to showcase their talents to the world.

Bank Alfalah BoD chairman visits Pakistan

KARACHI (PR): Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, chairman of the Board of Directors, Bank Alfalah Limited, visited Pakistan and met with the management and staff of Bank Alfalah. In a ceremony at the Bank’s head office in Karachi, Sheikh Nahayan bid farewell to the outgoing president & CEO Atif Bajwa, and welcomed his successor, Nauman Ansari to the Bank.

Before leaving for Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Nahayan inaugurated Bank Alfalah’s Premier Lounges at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, offering VIP facilities to passengers and clients.

Coke Studio reaches unique milestone with Season 10

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s iconic music platform, Coke Studio is all set to launch its Season 10 in early August, setting a unique milestone for continuity, innovation and popularity over 10 consecutive years. This important milestone resonates intrinsically with the country’s celebration this year of its landmark 70th anniversary of independence.

In the past decade, Coke Studio has featured scores of singers, musicians, instrumentalists, music producers, while showcasing the talents of music industry professionals like sound and recording specialists, set designers, wardrobe specialists, and numerous others.

For the people of Pakistan, especially the youth, it has been a source of great inspiration, pride and identity. Coke Studio has projected a more positive image and a softer side of Pakistan internationally, with the fan base of Coke Studio spanning to over 150 countries, and with at least 20 countries starting their own version of Coke Studio. Moreover, it has helped reignite the music industry of Pakistan with ever-increasing resources and platforms mushrooming over the last decade.

Speaking about the milestone Season 10, the General Manager of Coca-Cola Pakistan, Rizwan U. Khan stated, “We have come a long way since we embarked on this challenging journey a decade ago. Looking back, we feel greatly humbled that Coke Studio has been able to achieve so much, in terms of bringing virtually unknown or little known musicians into the national limelight, re-introducing music genres like qawwali and sufimusic to the youth of Pakistan, continuing to stay true to the promise of producing quality fusion of music and practically playing an important role in reviving the music industry of Pakistan.”

Over the years, Coke Studio has also served as a platform for rising newcomers to perform alongside established artists and legends in the music world, turning lesser known names into household ones. Coke Studio Season 10 will feature more such new talent alongside some of the biggest names in Pakistani music. Among these younger performers are the children of some of the country’s leading singers performing with their fathers, bearing forward the heritage and legacy of their parents.

Online hotel bookings increase during summer

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s tourism industry is picking pace as online hotel bookings witnessed an increase during the summer season, shared by Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s leading hotel booking website. To facilitate and encourage individuals and families to explore the beauty of Pakistan, Jovago.pk is offering secure and confirmed bookings in all major hotels and guest houses across the country. Pakistan is a home to some of the most beautiful locales. From scenic mountains to crystal clear lakes, the country satisfies the cravings of each and every wanderlust soul.

Yet, so far, much of Pakistan has remained untapped by tourism.

Jovago.pk, through its various campaigns and discount offers, has played an important part to strengthen the country’s tourism sector. Their continuous effort has paid off as during the current summer season. The portal witnessed an increase in online hotel bookings.

To gain respite from the searing heat, families and travelers prefer the cool and picturesque northern areas. Apart from the tourist preferred valleys of Naran, Kaghan and Hunza, the upcoming Shandur Polo Festival has also made Skardu the center of attention among the tourist fraternity.

Commenting on the rising trend of online hotel bookings, Nadine Malik, CEO Jovago Asia said, “Pakistan is a country that has immense potential for domestic tourism. Pakistan’s perception as a whole is improving and eventually has increased the growth of this sector in local market. In line with its commitment to facilitate travelers, Jovago’s aim is to promote and encourage the positive and true image attached to the country by offering pocket-friendly hotel accommodations across Pakistan that will spur domestic tourism.”

Meezan Bank, Hinopak Motors ink MoU

KARACHI (PR): Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, recently partnered with Hinopak Motors Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading medium and heavy-duty vehicles assembler and manufacturer, to facilitate its customers for financing of Hino Kazay Bus. The MoU will enable Meezan Bank’s Hino Kazay customers to enjoy priority processing and quicker delivery. At the same time Meezan Bank will offer relaxed financing tenure, competitive down-payment and competitive insurance rate.

Shaheen Air sets the stage for travel trade show

LAHORE (PR): Shaheen Air International (SAI) and Landmark Communications called in travel agents from all over Punjab to announce an upcoming travel trade show titled Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM). The show aims to bring together the aviation and tourism industry of Pakistan on a single platform, and globalize Pakistan’s travel industry.

The chief guests for the event included Jahangir Khanzada, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Punjab and Nayyer Iqbal, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism, Punjab amongst other influential officials.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Wasiq, Executive Director – North, Shaheen Air International, said: “At Shaheen Air, we realize the potential in our aviation sector and acknowledge that a consensus and collaborative approach between government, industry and the public is necessary to prosper the tourism industry.

Through our partnership with Pakistan Travel Mart, we are poised to galvanize our commercial ties and promote Pakistan’s tourism sector to not only the local populace, but also to foreign travelers who have recently started visiting the country in droves.”

At the event, Shaheen Air communicated how a strong air connectivity within the countryis needed to help transform economic opportunities for millions of people and serve as a growth market to increase investment, improve service to travelers and create new jobs across the country.

PTM – sponsored by Shaheen Air, is an international travel and tourism expo to be held in Karachi Expo Center from 24-26 November, 2017. Leading airlines, travel agencies, hotels, tour operators, technology partners and online booking companies shall exhibit in this expo.

Syed Ali joins JS Group

KARACHI (PR): JS Group has appointed Syed Muhammad Ali as its senior advisor & head of the energy vertical; with effect from 1st June, 2017. Ali joins JS Group from Engro where over the last 16 years he has held several key positions within the Corporation.