ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday said that the work of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms was in final stages and once approved the new legislation would mark a major improvement in the election process of the country.

“The new reforms will make the election process much more transparent”, Dar said during a meeting with the EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain. He informed the ambassador that the committee had carried out extensive work with the aim of improving and consolidating various election related laws into a single law.

Dar and the ambassador had exchange of views on Pakistan-EU economic cooperation, especially in the context of important agreements currently under discussion between the two sides. The ambassador informed the minister of the EU's intention of supporting nutrition in Sindh and apprised him of the discussions held with federal and provincial governments in this regard. He also stated that EU was willing to support the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in implementing electoral reforms.

The minister appreciated the offer of cooperation and said that the Ministry of Finance would extend all possible cooperation in this regard. Dar deeply appreciated the continued support that EU has extended to Pakistan in various areas. He assured all out support to Jean in his endeavours for enhancing Pakistan-EU economic partnership. The ambassador thanked the minister for supporting the initiatives of the EU mission in Pakistan for enhancing the mutual relationship.