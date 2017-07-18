'TDAP striving to remove hurdles in exports'

SIALKOT (APP): Director General, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Dr. Muhammad Usman has assured the Sialkot exporters that efforts would be made to remove all hurdles in the way of promotion of exports. Addressing a meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday, he said the prime obligation of the TDAP was to promote the Pakistan exports, besides lending a helping hand to the exporters and cooperating with them for enhancing the exports. The TDAP DG said that Sialkot exporters had been playing an instrumental role in boosting the national economy through exports, however, there was a dire need to encourage and patronize exporters by the government. He said the TDAP would help and encourage the Sialkot exporters at every level and ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to the international and world trade markets. He said the TDAP would help the Sialkot exporters in promoting exports of non-traditional export products globally.

He urged the Sialkot exporters to focus on non-traditional export products, saying that it could have a great potential, besides, paving way for Sialkot exporters to explore and capture new international trade markets.

He said the TDAP would also help improve market access through promoting the 'business' image of Pakistan in the key export markets for Pakistani products and services, the world over.

During the meeting, Sialkot business community urged the government to adopt effective and positive measures for ensuring the continuity of the government's effective and positive economical, industrial and trade policies for strengthening the national economy.

Asif elected president of Sundar Estate

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has officially congratulated its National Board members Asif Tipoo and Syed Maaz Mahmood, who have been appointed as the president and vice president of the Management Board of the Sundar Industrial Estate in Lahore. The APBF officials extended best wishes and expressed their confidence that both these distinguished members have exceptional competence and managerial acumen to successfully execute their responsibilities as the president and vice-president to take the Sundar Industrial Estate to new heights of performance and progress. The APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi said that Asif and Mahmood will prove to be valuable contributors to the Board of Management at Sundar Industrial Estate. The board has expressed its trust in the leadership qualities of these highly accomplished members of the APBF. “We are confident that they will expand the vision and lead the estate to new milestones of robust performance to achieve ambitious objectives,” he added.

PPMA seeks government support to enhance pharma exports

KARACHI (APP): Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA) has recommended establishment of single window operation centers at federal and provincial capitals to facilitate local exporters of pharmaceutical goods. Central Chairman of PPMA, Dr. Kaiser Waheed in a statement here on Monday said difficulties faced in streamlining the process of exports and achieve the target of earning US dollars five billion in next five years' time demanded all out support by the government. "The proposed one-window operation should oversee all exports related operations of the pharmaceutical industry," he said. PPMA official said special incentives were also needed to meet successfully the stiff competition offered by neighbouring countries. "Formation of Pharma Export Council can be of great help," he said. Dr. Khalid Waheed also suggested reduction in the documentation fees charged by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on exports of medicines from the country.

SSGCL confident to complete

Shikarpur- Jacobabad pipeline next month

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) is confident to complete the 24-inch diameter gas pipeline from Shikarpur to Jacobbabad in Sindh province next month, which would cover a distance of 34 kilometers, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said. "The company, which is carrying out the gas pipeline project, is confident to complete it by August 31, 2017," they told APP. After completion of the project, they informed that the natural gas supply to Quetta and other districts of Balochistan would improve. Answering a question, the sources said the company was executing a number of projects to augment its existing transmission network, under which eight more gas pipelines were being laid in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The eight supply lines of different sizes will cover 126 kilometers distance in various localities of the two provinces, they added.