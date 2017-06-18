LAHORE - The cement exports, during first 11 months (July 2016 to May 2017), declined by 21.27 percent to only to 4.319 million tons against 5.486 million tons of corresponding period last year. Cement exports have been on constant decline since 2008-09 when it peaked at 10.8 million tons.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, exports to Afghanistan decreased from 0.206 million tons in May 2016 to 0.097 million tons in May 2017, showing a decline of 53.03 percent. Exports to India also registered a decline from 0.135 million tons in May 2016 to 0.114 million tons during the same month this year, showing a decline of 15.22 percent. Exports to India are mainly through Wahga border and southern coast of India.

The APCMA expressed concern over falling exports to Afghanistan that have declined by 31.24 percent during July 2016 to May 2017. They said cement exports to India have registered an increase of 34.61 percent during July 2016 to May 2017 period.

A spokesman of the APCMA regretted that the government slapped undue additional taxes on cement. This increase may hurt the growth of the industry that has been posting healthy growth during last 18 months. He said dispatches growth in the industry already remained subdued in past two months being 0.70 percent in April and 2.36 percent in May. This decline in overall growth, he added, was despite the fact that the domestic consumption of the industry increased by 23.09 percent in March, 9.53 percent in April and 10.58 percent in May. He apprehended some decline in domestic uptake as a result duties slapped on construction sector.