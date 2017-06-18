ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday urged the Saudi investors to avail the investment opportunities in Pakistan, including in the petrochemical industry, offered under the liberal investment regime of the present government.

Finance Minister made these remarks in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador designate to Pakistan, Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy. Ishaq Dar welcomed Commodore Al-Malkiy on his nomination as the new Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, and wished him success in his new role. The finance minister and the Saudi Ambassador designate discussed the current status of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The finance minister appreciated the continued support of the Saudi government for projects aimed at economic development in Pakistan. The finance minister also highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, during which the Prime Minister expressed the hope that the current impasse in the Gulf will be resolved soon in the best interest of the Muslim Ummah. The finance minister had accompanied the Prime Minister during the said visit.

Saudi Ambassador designate said he would be keen on promoting greater presence of Saudi investors and companies in Pakistan with a view to further bolster the current level of bilateral economic cooperation. The finance minister assured him of his full support in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, the finance minister and the Saudi Ambassador designated reaffirmed the resolve of both sides to work together to further strengthen bilateral relations.