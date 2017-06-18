Duty-free poultry imports a threat to local industry

ISLAMABAD (INP): President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and senior vice chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain has said poultry industry was ignored in the budget as most of their proposals were not accepted. This industry has potential to become a leading player in the 300 billion dollars global halal industry which will also help country reduce unemployment, tackle issue of food security and earn foreign exchange, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that the recent budget has allowed reduced duty on the import of poultry machinery but nothing has been offered to the existing players. The poultry farmers had also demanded reduction of the sales tax on locally-made machinery which has not been honoured, he added. Mian Zahid Hussain said that policymakers should not include clauses that hit local poultry sector in the trade agreements while they should try to revisit the trade deals that have been finalised.

He said that the is no duty on import of value-added poultry products from Malaysia while products from China attract 10 to 16 percent duty and the poultry imported from India attracts only five percent duty.

This seems unjustified as local industry pays 20 percent customs duty on inputs, 15 percent regulatory duty and 17 percent sales tax.

The country is producing around 1.4 billion birds annually and if only 15 percent of the production is transformed into value-added products, the government will get additional revenue of Rs5 billion, he said.

CPEC to generate more than 700,000 new jobs: Analysts

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Pakistan Economy Watch Dr Murtaza Mughal has said that CPEC was a fate changer for the people of Pakistan. Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that the investment of 46b dollars under CPEC had increased up to 56b dollars now. Out of which, 35b dollars will be invested on energy projects and remaining on infrastructure improvement. He said this would help overcoming energy crisis in the country. He mentioned that CPEC project would generate more than 700,000 new jobs in Pakistan. The exports of the country would also increase which would lead to prosperity, he added. Under CPEC, special economic and industrial zones would be established in provinces and under the control of centre in Pakistan, he said. Economic expert Dr. Gulfaraz Ahmed also said that the government had been focusing on building new energy projects under CPEC. He said that the distribution of energy was another challenging issue for Pakistan.

It was required to improve the efficiency, decrease the losses and modernize the process of distribution of energy, he added.

He said Asian Development Bank's loan for this purpose would be very much useful adding it would improve the country's distribution system of energy.

`Modern farming can increase

vegetables output many times'

LAHORE (APP): The use of modern techniques can increase vegetables output many times. There were examples in which growers got 3-4 times increase in vegetables output just with little effort on modern lines, a senior official of the Punjab agriculture department said while talking to APP here on Saturday. He said progressive farmers of Lahore were using these techniques near River Ravi. The traditional farmers should also follow the same and increase their output, he added. "Its time to say good-bye to traditional farming and use modern farming for increasing vegetables output and earning better returns", he said. He also stressed the need for using organic compost to increase agricultural and horticultural traits of fruits vegetables and enhances soil ability. He said the compost was a key ingredient in organic farming as the process of composting simply required making a heap of wetted organic matter known as green waste (leaves,food waste).

Those who are not aware of techniques for making organic compost could contact the agriculture department for learning formulation method.

Country can earn $70 million by exporting mangoes

ISLAMABAD (APP): FPCCI Regional Chairman on Horticulture Exports Committee, Ahmad Jawad has said Pakistan could earned $ 68-70 million by exporting mangoes this year as large number of orders were received from Western, Middle Eastern markets. In a statement issued here Saturday, he said that some 128,000 tons mangoes worth $ 68 million were exported last year. He said orders were also received from Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. "I think mango exports this year should be equal to, or even greater than, last year's on higher demand from the Far East in addition to our traditional Middle Eastern and western markets," said Jawad. He said for the first time Indian mango exporters had also entered South Korean markets but said that the importers had issues with Indian quality and packaging. Jawad said this year, Pakistan can easily penetrate deeper into the EU market where demand for Indian mangoes was on the decline following growing complaints about India's famous Alphonso variety.

Moreover, chances of exporting more mangoes to traditional buyers like UK, UAE and Canada, and the relatively newly explored US and Australian markets, have become brighter with some exporters entering into partnership with these country's airlines and using e-commerce to explore and exploit their markets.

Last year, Jawad said one leading exporter had sold 55 tons of mangoes to the US alone by partnering with two airlines in the US and through speedy order bookings via his website farmfreshshop.com.

However, he said higher air cargo rates could have a dampening impact on mango exports. "Under these circumstances, the government should give a subsidy on air freight charges," he said.

And such positive developments like establishment of the Mango Research and Development Board (MRDB) in Punjab, registration of 10 known varieties at the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department and higher demand from the Far Eastern markets could give real boost to the mangoes export this year, he said.